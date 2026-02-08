Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 94,528 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,528 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.59.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.