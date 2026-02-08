AAON, Inc. $AAON Holdings Lifted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 195.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises 5.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in AAON by 33.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $373,562.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,387.60. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,299.08. This trade represents a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.11. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $384.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

