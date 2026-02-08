Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.07 and last traded at $113.66. Approximately 4,148,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,063,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,141,000 after acquiring an additional 77,081 shares during the last quarter. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,506,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,629 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

