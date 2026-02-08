Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 79,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.