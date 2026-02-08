UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.92. 34,255,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 28,312,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UiPath Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.46 million. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at $418,682,710.85. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,048 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,744. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Featured Stories

