Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 9,887 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $181.06 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $182.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.45. The firm has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.