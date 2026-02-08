Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 1,631 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $401.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $420.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 31.0%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

