Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Position Lowered by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of VBK opened at $316.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

