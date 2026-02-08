The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 112.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after acquiring an additional 763,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

HD stock opened at $385.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $383.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

