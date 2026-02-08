Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 6,083 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $146.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $154.75.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

