Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 2,992 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $333.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 74,490 shares of company stock worth $21,756,389 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Stories

