Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 3,984 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,803,000 after purchasing an additional 727,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,108,000 after buying an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,954 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average is $191.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.