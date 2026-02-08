Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) PT at $23.89

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.1111.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jones Trading increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.4%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,626,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 394.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,374,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,613,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,564 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $63,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 100.72%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.