Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) PT at $44.83

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 245.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

