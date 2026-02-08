MCF Advisors LLC Has $98.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,359 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $98,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

