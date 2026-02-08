Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,471 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PHO opened at $74.22 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

