State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Icon Plc $ICLR

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.11% of Icon worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Icon by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Icon by 153.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
Icon Stock Performance
Shares of ICLR stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $211.00.
About Icon
Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.
Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.
