State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Icon Plc $ICLR

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.11% of Icon worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Icon by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Icon by 153.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $211.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $216.00 price objective on Icon in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Icon

About Icon

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.