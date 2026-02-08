State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,200 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $930,080,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 280.6% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,876,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vistra by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,299,000 after buying an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 913,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $145,987,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,680 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,790. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $149.53 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

