Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.9%

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $395.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.89, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

