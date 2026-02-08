Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition: CrowdStrike agreed to buy SGNL for about $740M to strengthen identity and identity?centric defenses against AI threats — expands product footprint and addresses a hot market vertical. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Acquires SGNL For $740M To Support Identity Security Against AI-Powered Threats
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial pipeline: CrowdStrike signed an MoU with Saudi Aramco to advance Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity transformation — potential large?scale reference and revenue opportunity in a major market. CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco to Advance Saudi Arabia’s Cybersecurity Transformation
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: Analyst commentary emphasizes CrowdStrike’s leading posture for AI?era threats — a structural tailwind that supports long?term growth expectations. CrowdStrike Remains In Prime Position Amid AI ‘Software Apocalypse:’ Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: Tech/SaaS has been sharply weak (broad 30% SaaS decline cited), and marketwide dip?buying programs are driving today’s bounce rather than company?specific fundamental news. 3 SaaS Stocks Worth Buying Despite The Meltdown
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO George Kurtz sold ~28,853 shares (~$11.9M) and CFO Burt Podbere sold 7,871 shares (~$3.27M) in early February; the size/timing of Form 4s is pressuring sentiment. SEC Form 4 — George Kurtz Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & growth concerns: Coverage highlights a ~22% 3?month slide, slowing revenue growth and rising costs — investors are re?pricing multiple and debating whether recent growth justifies current levels. CrowdStrike Plunges 22% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term technical pressure: multiple days of declines and headlines about consecutive losing sessions are amplifying volatility and making short?term momentum unfavorable. CrowdStrike on track to log seventh straight session of losses
Insiders Place Their Bets
CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.9%
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $395.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.89, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.08.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.