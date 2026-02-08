Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 346.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $785.51 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

