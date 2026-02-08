J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 18,518 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 518.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.67.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.4%

BHF stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.39%.Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

