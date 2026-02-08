J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 726.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $110,562,000. Munro Partners raised its stake in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after acquiring an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $39,824,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $23,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,796,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,873,943.84. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,512,893 shares of company stock valued at $374,594,594 over the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.