Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,880 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,639,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1,477.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,666,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TD stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

