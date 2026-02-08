Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $165.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.46.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $209.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

