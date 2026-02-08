WESCO International (WCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $6.0330 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $315.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $318.75.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $1,215,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,206.40. This represents a 13.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

