Astera Labs (ALAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Astera Labs to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $249.4620 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $169.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average of $173.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $24,927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,574,498 shares in the company, valued at $261,650,077.64. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $668,467.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,217.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock valued at $87,409,540 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Astera Labs by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.63.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

