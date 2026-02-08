Bullish’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:BLSH)

Bullish’s (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 9th. Bullish had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $1,110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $37.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BLSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bullish currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

NYSE BLSH opened at $27.41 on Friday. Bullish has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,370.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Bullish’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Sentiment: High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bullish After Earnings

High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell?side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Rosenblatt Price Target Note

Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell?side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Bullish Q4 Results (Business Wire)

Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital?asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Earnings Summary & Transcript

Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital?asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. JPMorgan Price Target Note

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting “significant losses, modest growth” underscores continued profitability concerns and may keep downside pressure until writedowns stabilize. Crowdfund Insider: Losses & Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLSH. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bullish by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,529,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,785,000 after buying an additional 1,086,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bullish by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,563,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after buying an additional 104,724 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bullish by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,309,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,846 shares during the last quarter.

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

