Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

TPR opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $67,144.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,053.45. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,422.65. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 606,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,044,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $482,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,782 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 12.4% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tapestry by 21.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,849,371 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $549,046,000 after purchasing an additional 846,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and materially raised FY?2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top?line momentum. Read More.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

