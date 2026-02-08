Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Purchases Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on February 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Uber Technologies stock on January 14th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 1/14/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 12/10/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 12/10/2025.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More.

Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More.

Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More.

Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More.

Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target trims and mixed analyst notes — several shops lowered targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Wedbush, Cantor, etc.) or issued neutral/hold stances, increasing near?term uncertainty. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,294,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

