Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $13.14 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $57.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 224.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MPAA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a leading North American designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket automotive replacement parts. The company’s product portfolio spans collision and mechanical components, providing solutions for steering and suspension, brake systems, engine cooling, electrical and drivelines. Through a combination of proprietary brands and exclusive licensing agreements, Motorcar Parts of America offers an extensive selection of both new and remanufactured parts to meet the needs of automotive service professionals and retailers.

In addition to its core collision and under-hood product lines, the company markets specialty items such as performance accessories, tools and equipment.

