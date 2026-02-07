Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 81,335 shares traded.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 5.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$17.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.67.

About Arbor Metals

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.