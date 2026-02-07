Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Trading 10.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 533,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 127,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names. The company also sells its products through liquor boards, licensed restaurants and bars, grocery chains, direct-to-consumer, and retail stores, as well as acts as a sales agent for beverage alcohol brands.

