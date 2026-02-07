Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.0721. Capstone Cos. shares last traded at $0.0661, with a volume of 29,277 shares changing hands.

Capstone Cos. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Capstone Cos. Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc in June 2012.

