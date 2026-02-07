TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. TIX shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

TIX Price Performance

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee; and tix4tonight.com, an online ticket sales site.

