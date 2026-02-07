NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.35. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 9,010 shares changing hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.61.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential.

