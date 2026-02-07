Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.85. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 92,245 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 750.8% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

