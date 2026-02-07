TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.5457 and last traded at $37.4990. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.2975.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.2042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 317.0%.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FEBZ was launched on Jan 31, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

