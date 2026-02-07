Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 and last traded at GBX 150. 27,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 294,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50.

Key Supreme News

Here are the key news stories impacting Supreme this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Supreme Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.65. The company has a market cap of £177.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 9.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supreme Plc will post 18.8894472 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supreme news, insider Sandeep Chadha sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156, for a total value of £3,120,000. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Supreme

Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as ‘Vaping’ and ‘Branded Distribution’), Drinks & Wellness (‘Sports Nutrition & Wellness’ combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals & Household (previously ‘Batteries’ and ‘Lighting’, also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

