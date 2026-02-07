iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.9746.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

