COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) is a global integrated shipping enterprise specializing in container liner services, bulk cargo transportation and comprehensive logistics solutions. As one of the world’s leading container carriers, the company operates a modern fleet of container vessels, dry bulk carriers and multipurpose ships. Its core offerings include scheduled liner services across key trade lanes, chartering services, ship management and terminal operations.
The company delivers end-to-end supply chain support through its logistics arm, which provides warehousing, inland transportation, freight forwarding and intermodal container services.
