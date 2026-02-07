US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.40 and last traded at GBX 24. Approximately 123,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 47,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.89.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

