Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2205 and last traded at $0.2205. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2218.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company focused on advancing its high-grade gold and silver assets in Central America. Its flagship property is the Cerro Blanco gold project, situated in the Escuintla Department of southwestern Guatemala. This open-pit deposit hosts significant indicated and inferred resources, and Bluestone is conducting feasibility studies and environmental assessments to support potential mine construction.

Since acquiring Cerro Blanco, the company has carried out multiple drilling campaigns aimed at expanding resource estimates and optimizing metallurgical recovery.

