eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Trading Down 17.7% – Should You Sell?

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.1750 and last traded at $6.1750. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 787,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

eBullion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

eBullion Company Profile

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

