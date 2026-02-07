Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 6.76%.The company had revenue of $557.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.72 million.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Down 3.3%

IIJIY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.17. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (OTCMKTS: IIJIY) was founded in 1992 and is recognized as Japan’s first commercial Internet service provider. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and operates large?scale IP networks, offering a full suite of connectivity solutions including dedicated internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) services, and high?capacity leased lines. IIJ’s network backbone spans major Japanese cities and is linked to international points of presence, supporting both domestic and cross-border data traffic.

In addition to core connectivity services, IIJ provides a broad portfolio of IT infrastructure offerings.

