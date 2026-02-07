ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:COP opened at $107.69 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,265,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.