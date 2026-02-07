Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $296.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re?valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non?core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re?valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non?core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near?term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near?term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after?hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after?hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near?term targets or flagged margin/cash?flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

