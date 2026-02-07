Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 5.5%

PTON stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $306,435.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 193,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,627. This trade represents a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,708,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,121.30. This trade represents a 40.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,694. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Peloton Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a “buy” rating and cut its price target to $9, which still implies substantial upside from current levels — a signal that at least some analysts see recovery potential. Benzinga

Truist kept a “buy” rating and cut its price target to $9, which still implies substantial upside from current levels — a signal that at least some analysts see recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Bull case: management’s cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de?risking the turnaround despite soft top?line trends. Seeking Alpha

Bull case: management’s cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de?risking the turnaround despite soft top?line trends. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large call?option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Earnings Transcript (Yahoo)

Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Negative Sentiment: Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell?off. Yahoo: Shares Tumble

Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell?off. Negative Sentiment: CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. WSJ

CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near?term confidence among some analysts. Benzinga

Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near?term confidence among some analysts. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: steep intraday/near?term selling followed the earnings print and weak outlook, amplified by commentary about declining subscription trends and slower equipment upgrades. Barron’s

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

