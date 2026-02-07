Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Gabriel Brooks Sells 12,616 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Brooks sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $81,247.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 84,092 shares in the company, valued at $541,552.48. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gabriel Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Gabriel Brooks sold 28,335 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $182,477.40.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.67. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 979,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 358,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Key Stories Impacting Solid Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Solid Biosciences to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Company will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit (CEO Bo Cumbo presenting Feb 12) — this gives Solid (SLDB) direct exposure to institutional investors and can support a rally if management provides encouraging clinical, regulatory, or financing updates. Neutral Sentiment: Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate.

Trading context: SLDB is trading above recent moving averages with volume notably above its average — this suggests heightened interest but does not by itself indicate direction until drivers (presentation vs. insider sales) dominate. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (?$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. CEO Sale SEC Filing

CEO Alexander (Alex) Cumbo sold 48,913 shares at an average $6.44 (?$315k); his holding fell ~18.1% — a large CEO sale can be read negatively by investors even if for personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. CFO Sale SEC Filing

CFO Kevin Tan sold 14,783 shares at $6.44 (~$95k); his position fell ~13.6% — another senior officer reduction that may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. COO Sale SEC Filing

COO David T. Howton sold 18,894 shares at $6.44 (~$122k); ownership declined ~16.2%. Negative Sentiment: CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. CTO Sale SEC Filing

CTO Paul Herzich sold 10,905 shares at $6.44 (~$70k); holding fell ~13.6%. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders — director Ilan Ganot (7,205 shares), insider Jessie Hanrahan (12,348 shares), and Gabriel Brooks (12,616 shares) — each sold at $6.44, reducing holdings by double-digit percentages; collectively these sales increase supply pressure and raise investor questions about insider confidence. Director/Insider Sales SEC Filings

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle?stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT?001, is a micro?dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno?associated virus (AAV) vector.

