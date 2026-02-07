Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.35. 236,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,234,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38.

Ascent Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

