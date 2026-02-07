Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 and last traded at GBX 135, with a volume of 247220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.20.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £875.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.85.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Metro Bank Company Profile

In other Metro Bank news, insider Jaime Gilinski Bacal purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, with a total value of £605,000. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

